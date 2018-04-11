Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services (UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $74,219,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11,422.45, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $128.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

