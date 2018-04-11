Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,299,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,873.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $431,405.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock worth $4,911,600 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $145,602,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,286,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,856,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,557,000 after purchasing an additional 864,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,786,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 931,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,067,000 after purchasing an additional 621,290 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 529,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,972. The company has a market cap of $19,068.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

