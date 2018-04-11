Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 80.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 872,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,545. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $815.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.48 and a beta of 2.26. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

