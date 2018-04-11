Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus Inc (CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $93.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $93.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.76 million to $400.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $460.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $455.01 million to $466.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,303. The firm has a market cap of $4,082.63 and a PE ratio of 313.92. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,223,000. Spinnaker Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,972,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,212,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. Using proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics. The Company’s marketplace empowers users with unbiased third-party validation on pricing and dealer reputation as well as other information that aids them in finding Great Deals from Great Dealers.

