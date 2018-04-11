Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes (INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $329.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $22.68 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

