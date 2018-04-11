Zacks: Analysts Expect Kapstone (KS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kapstone (NYSE:KS) will post sales of $792.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kapstone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.27 million. Kapstone reported sales of $765.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kapstone will report full year sales of $792.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kapstone.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.23 million. Kapstone had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kapstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kapstone in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Kapstone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kapstone in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kapstone in the third quarter worth $188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kapstone in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kapstone in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kapstone in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 295,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,654. The stock has a market cap of $3,351.85, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.02. Kapstone has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Kapstone’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

