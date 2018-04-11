Zacks: Analysts Expect Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.95 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $151,467.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,154.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $44,128.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,336.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,179 shares of company stock valued at $288,486 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Manitowoc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

MTW traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 291,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,230. The stock has a market cap of $982.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.54. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) to Announce -$0.25 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-analysts-expect-manitowoc-company-inc-mtw-to-announce-0-25-eps.html.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.