Zacks: Analysts Expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 430,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,453. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $273.17, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

