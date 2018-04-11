Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray cut NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.23 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

