Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup (PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Invictus RG lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,473.4% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 1,205,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,869. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8,553.84, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

