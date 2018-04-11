Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center (RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.29. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after acquiring an additional 145,831 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 4,070,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,103 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,993,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 174,472 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,474,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,286. The company has a market cap of $465.77, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

