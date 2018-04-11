Zacks: Analysts Expect TAL Education Group (TAL) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $433.27 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $17,374.16, a PE ratio of 158.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 531.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect TAL Education Group (TAL) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-analysts-expect-tal-education-group-tal-to-announce-0-09-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.