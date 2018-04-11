Zacks: Analysts Expect Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, CFO Paul Herendeen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,121,629 shares of company stock worth $109,702,487. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

VRX opened at $15.94 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $5,386.10, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.32.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

