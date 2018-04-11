Zacks: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apellis Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,170,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,750,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 200,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,367. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $27.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead compounds are designed to inhibit complement component 3 (C3), the central protein in the complement cascade.

