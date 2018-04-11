Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $604.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.69 million to $609.06 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $632.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $604.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

BXP stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18,278.44, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 46.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.54 Million” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-boston-properties-inc-bxp-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-604-54-million-updated-updated.html.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.