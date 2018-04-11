Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Chesapeake Utilities posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Sidoti upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NYSE CPK traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,134.30, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $163,320.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-chesapeake-utilities-cpk-will-announce-earnings-of-1-34-per-share-updated.html.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.