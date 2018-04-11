Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fibrocell Science’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). Fibrocell Science posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fibrocell Science.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.42).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of FCSC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,954. Fibrocell Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.16, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCSC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fibrocell Science by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Third Security LLC lifted its position in Fibrocell Science by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 8,267,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

