Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (MCO) to Post $1.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 319.45% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 112,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,472.81, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $80,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,397 shares of company stock worth $12,943,423 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after buying an additional 654,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,860,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,454,000 after buying an additional 228,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 508,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,036,000 after buying an additional 211,895 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

