Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.71 Million

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $140.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $145.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $138.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.03 million to $635.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $669.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $671.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 30,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,486. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $176.81, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Boston Partners grew its position in Orion Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,845,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 694,395 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orion Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 555,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orion Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 47,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

