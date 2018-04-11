Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.26 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $2.00 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 26.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 616,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,511. The stock has a market cap of $224.00, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.36%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

