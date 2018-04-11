Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8,597.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook acquired 1,200 shares of The Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,211,000 after acquiring an additional 921,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,552,000 after acquiring an additional 117,536 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,505,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,273 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,325,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 773,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 81,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-the-mosaic-company-mos-to-announce-0-25-earnings-per-share.html.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.