Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

NYSE:BUD opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $184,072.33, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

