Zacks: Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) to Post -$2.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($0.91). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($8.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.55) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $3,685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $4,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,512 shares of company stock worth $14,510,708 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in bluebird bio by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,659.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.16. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

