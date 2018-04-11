Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 36.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (up previously from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 467,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24,740.33, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $188.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

