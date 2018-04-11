Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Post $1.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.77. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96,224.13, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 249,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

