Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (SNAP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 417.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $187,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,696,121 shares of company stock valued at $104,025,378.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snap by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 932.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,845,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900,730. The company has a market capitalization of $17,362.52 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Snap has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-brokerages-expect-snap-inc-snap-to-announce-0-17-earnings-per-share.html.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.