Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health (TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.50. 206,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,952. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,559.56, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,305,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

