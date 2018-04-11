Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varonis Systems Ltd. (VRNS) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Varonis Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. Varonis Systems reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of VRNS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 304,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,051. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,729.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.30 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 106,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $5,987,526.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,349.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,744 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Varonis Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Varonis Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

