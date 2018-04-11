Zacks: Entercom Communications (ETM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Entercom Communications an industry rank of 112 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 255,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,094. The stock has a market cap of $1,275.18, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.09. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,680,492.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $15,058,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $186,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. AXA grew its position in Entercom Communications by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

