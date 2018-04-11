Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Ashmore Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Ashmore Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. Ashmore Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

About Ashmore Group

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

