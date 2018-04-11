Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.95 on Monday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.25 million. Big Lots had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 129.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts expect that Big Lots will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Hadley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $187,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 49,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $749,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $2,431,364. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

