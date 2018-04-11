Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eli Lilly and (LLY) to Hold

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo have been driving revenues and the trend is expected to continue in 2018. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products between 2014 and 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on an average every year. The decision to sell or spin-off the Animal Health segment, which underperformed in 2017, is a prudent decision in our view. However, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise this year. Meanwhile, challenges remain for the company in the form of loss of patent exclusivity for products like Cialis and the impact of generic competition for Strattera, Effient and Axiron. U.S. pricing access pressure will also remain a headwind in 2018. Nontheless, estimates have gone up slightly ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Lilly has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price target on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

LLY opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $84,196.70, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $1,225,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 125.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,426,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

