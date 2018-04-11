Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have gained 19.2% in the past six months, comparing favorably with industry growth of 7.7%. Estimates for 2018 have moved north over the last 30 days, signaling analysts’ optimism. Fastenal’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales. Industrial vending is one of the primary growth drivers for Fastenal and has the potential to significantly increase sales and profits. For 2018, the company is targeting signings in the range of 21,000 to 23,000. After a soft 2013, vending trends improved as management’s efforts to enhance the quality of signings/installs paid off. The company’s cost-saving initiative, Pathway-to-Profit, also bodes well. Meanwhile, changes in product and customer mix will continue to hurt margins in 2018.”

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15,432.29, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

