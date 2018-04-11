Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intertek Group (IKTSY) to Hold

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. The company has a market cap of $10,627.74, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.

