Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin boasts a robust earnings surprise history, having kept its earnings beat streak alive for 10 consecutive quarters. Going forward, the company expects to gain traction from improving demand, incremental savings from its realignment actions and its revamped Win Strategy. These initiatives have helped Parker-Hannifin offset weakness in some vital regions and in the Aerospace Systems segment as well. CLARCOR and Helac Corp. acquisitions are boosting the company’s filtration and Hydraulics units, respectively. However, prolonged sluggishness in the key natural resources markets is proving to be one of the major concerns for the company. Also, the company’s business realignment expenses remain a threat to its margins in the coming quarters. Parker-Hannifin’s shares have also underperformed the industry’s averagein the past six months.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on PH. Wells Fargo restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parker Hannifin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.44.

PH stock opened at $172.41 on Monday. Parker Hannifin has a 12 month low of $151.17 and a 12 month high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,277.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Parker Hannifin had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Parker Hannifin will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $384,091.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $184,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $780,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Chemical Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker Hannifin by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Parker Hannifin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

