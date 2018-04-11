Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Sell

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,721. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.30, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Saul Centers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Sell” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-saul-centers-bfs-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

