Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The buyout of Valspar has positioned the company as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams should gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. The company is also benefiting from its actions to cut operating costs. It also remains focused on growth through expansion of operations. However, Sherwin-Williams faces earnings headwinds from Valspar acquisition charges. It also remains exposed to significant raw material cost pressure which may also weigh on its margins in 2018. The company is also facing some volume pressure in its consumer unit.”

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $483.00 price objective (down from $511.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.33.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $388.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $308.30 and a 1 year high of $435.15. The firm has a market cap of $36,574.86, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,332,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 288,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 640,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,720,000 after acquiring an additional 233,329 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 476,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,216,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

