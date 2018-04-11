AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “

ACY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. AeroCentury has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. AeroCentury had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroCentury by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. acquires used regional aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional carriers all over the world. The Company’s segment is leasing of regional aircraft to foreign and domestic regional airlines. The business of the Company is managed by JetFleet Management Corp. (JMC), an integrated aircraft management, marketing and financing business.

