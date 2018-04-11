Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Dunelm Group stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-investment-research-lowers-dunelm-group-dnlmy-to-sell-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.