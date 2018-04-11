Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EFSC. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 49,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,933. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $57,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $18,251,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 186,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

