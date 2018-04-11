CHF Solutions (CHFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of CHFS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.25. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $35.80.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.41% and a negative net margin of 376.64%. equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

