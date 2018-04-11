Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AIT Therapeutics (AITB) to Buy

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage anti-microbial therapeutic company using nitric oxide to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections, which are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. It is advancing its revolutionary respiratory targeted system in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria. AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AIT Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITB opened at $3.00 on Monday. AIT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. equities analysts anticipate that AIT Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ait-therapeutics-aitb-to-buy-updated.html.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a single proprietary formulation of 160 parts per million of nitric oxide and delivery systems to treat respiratory infections. The company's pipeline includes therapies against respiratory infections in acute and chronic diseases, such as severe bronchiolitis (RSV), cystic fibrosis related lung infections (CF), and non-tuberculosis mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIT Therapeutics (AITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.