Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altria Group (MO) to Buy

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altria has been progressing well with expansion in the smokeless products category, which has helped it surpass the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company’s flagship MarkTen brand is now a leading U.S. e-vapor brand, with a substantial retail market share. These factors fueled Altria’s smokeless product revenue in fourth-quarter 2017, wherein earnings kept its stellar year-over-year growth trend intact. Results were backed by solid pricing, higher OCI and lower tax rates, stemming from recent tax reforms. However, rising health consciousness and stern government regulations to curb tobacco consumption has been hurting cigarette volumes and denting Altria’s top line for quite some time. Moreover, the Wine category remains sluggish due to stiff competition. Nonetheless, investments in key growth areas, efforts to lift Marlboro’s share and expected gains from tax reforms led to a robust earnings view.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

