Credicorp (BAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage presently has a $254.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

NYSE BAP opened at $237.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18,588.30, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $239.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 19.02%. equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

