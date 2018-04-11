Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oclaro (OCLR) to Buy

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oclaro, with headquarters in San Jose, California, is a tier 1 provider of high performance optical components, modules and subsystems to the telecommunications market, and is one of the largest providers to metro and long haul network applications. Oclaro, the result of the combination of Bookham, Inc. and Avanex Corporation, leverages proprietary core technologies and vertically integrated product development to provide its customers with cost-effective and innovative optical devices, modules and subsystems. Its photonic technologies also serve selected potential high growth markets, including industrial, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, and scientific, with diversification providing both significant potential revenue streams and strategic technological advantage. Oclaro is a global company, with leading chip fabrication facilities in the UK, Switzerland and Italy, and manufacturing sites in the US, Thailand and China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCLR. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Oclaro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS raised Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of OCLR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Oclaro had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Oclaro will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Teichmann sold 24,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $160,006.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,045.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,436 shares of company stock worth $1,088,446 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oclaro during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oclaro by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

