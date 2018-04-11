RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. FIX initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 48,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,910. The stock has a market cap of $689.72, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,927 shares of company stock worth $1,405,852. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

