Zacks: Telaria (TLRA) Given $6.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Telaria an industry rank of 107 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TLRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Telaria from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Telaria in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Telaria in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

TLRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 112,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,116. Telaria has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The company's technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data.

