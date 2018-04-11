Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News articles about Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zafgen earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6036756461384 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 93,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,147. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.57.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZFGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

