Zai Lab (ZLAB) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.24

News articles about Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zai Lab earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7678319218015 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Zai Lab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus.

