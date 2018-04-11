Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Sells $120,260.40 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $120,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,780,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,520,899.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Daniel Caruso sold 63,054 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,238,417.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Daniel Caruso sold 189,409 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $6,769,477.66.

On Monday, March 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 26,332 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $992,716.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Caruso sold 133,888 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,819,968.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Caruso sold 119,352 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,499,570.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 17,950 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $677,792.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Daniel Caruso sold 123,738 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,553,558.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 12,500 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $458,750.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 87,741 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,163,063.05.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zayo Group Holdings has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,999.77, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.79 million. equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZAYO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,095,000 after buying an additional 900,414 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,175,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,738,000 after buying an additional 1,353,775 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

